Mavericks to retire No. 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant

Even though Kobe Bryant never suited up for them during his 20-year run in the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks will honor the Lakers legend in the wake of his tragic passing over the weekend by retiring the No. 24.

Mavericks owner @mcuban:

“Kobe’s legacy transcends basketball, and our organization has decided that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick.” — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) January 27, 2020

Bryant, 41, died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California that claimed the lives of nine people. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was among them.

Tributes to the basketball icon poured in during Sunday’s NBA games with teams purposely taking 24-second and eight-second violations in honor of both numbers that Bryant wore during his time in Los Angeles.

The Mavericks retiring the number of a player that never played for them just goes to show how much Bryant meant to the NBA. He will truly be missed.