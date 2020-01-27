Mavericks to retire No. 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant

Even though Kobe Bryant never suited up for them during his 20-year run in the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks will honor the Lakers legend in the wake of his tragic passing over the weekend by retiring the No. 24.
Bryant, 41, died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California that claimed the lives of nine people. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was among them.
Tributes to the basketball icon poured in during Sunday’s NBA games with teams purposely taking 24-second and eight-second violations in honor of both numbers that Bryant wore during his time in Los Angeles.
The Mavericks retiring the number of a player that never played for them just goes to show how much Bryant meant to the NBA. He will truly be missed.
Comments