5 Canadian sport events to look forward to in 2020

2020 is set to be another exciting year of sport in Canada. There are some great events set to take place during the year with top sports stars from all over the world heading to the country. Here's five top events to look forward to but basketball fans will hope a sixth is added if the Toronto Raptors can again become NBA Champions.

Cross Country Skiing – 2019–20 FIS Cross-Country World Cup – concludes March 14

The Cross-Country World Cup began in November of last year and is competed for by both male and female skiers. Events are being held all over the world including in Germany, Sweden and Norway. There are 35 stages and the competition reaches its climax with races being held in Quebec and Canmore. Competitors such as Therese Johaug, Natalya Nepryayeva, Alexander Bolshunov and Johannes Høsflot Klæbo will be hoping to win titles.

Volleyball – 2020 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League – May 19 – July 5

This is an annual international volleyball tournament and will be especially important this year. That’s because it is being held earlier in the year due to July’s Summer Olympics. The event lasts five weeks with the final phase running from July 1-5.

F1 – Canadian Grand Prix – June 12-14

The F1 circus heads to Canada in June for the ninth race of the 2020 season Both Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton have won the race on seven occasions. Hamilton is the defending world champion and has won the race four times in the last five years. Another win will give him a record eighth victory.

Golf – Canadian Open – June 11-14

This is the third oldest continuous tournament on the PGA tour. 2020 sees the event held at the St. George’s Golf and Country Club. Rory McIlroy will be hoping to successfully defend the title that he won last year by seven strokes. Players will be keen to putting in good performances as this tournament takes place a week before the US Open. The event has prize money of $7.8m with the winner receiving $1.368m. With the final round taking place on the same day as the Canadian Grand Prix, June 14 must be the biggest sporting day of the year in Canada.

Tennis: The Rogers Cup – August 10-16

This is also known as the Canadian Open and sees the top male and female tennis players battling it out. The tournament comes at an important time in the tennis calendar as players prepare foe the US Open Grand Slam.

For the past two years the men’s singles has been won by Rafael Nadal. He’ll be trying to win the title for the sixth time in his career but will face tough opposition with several of the world’s top ten likely to be taking part.

Last year was an emotional one for home fans. The women’s singles title was won by Canadian Bianca Andreescu. Canada had been waiting 50 years for one of their own players to win the title.