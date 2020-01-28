Coach K goes ballistic, shouts at his own team's student section during game (Video)

Duke had coach Mike Krzyzewski lost his mind during Tuesday’s 79-67 win over Pittsburgh at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and it wasn’t the refs or players he was yelling at.

No, instead, Coach K elected to go off on Duke’s student section — the “Cameron Crazies.” They began chanting “Jeff Capel, sit with us!”at the Pitt head coach, and Coach K didn’t like the taunting one bit, so he stuck up for the former Blue Devils player.

He let them know about it by screaming at them, commanding them to “Shut up!” And then yelling that Capel is “one of us!”

Coach K apologized for his actions in speaking to reporters after the game.

Coach K says going off on the student section was a mistake on his part….then offers chant ideas 😂 pic.twitter.com/oUNKfhmzuN — The Sports Shop Radio Show (@TheSportsShop1) January 29, 2020

That was a bizarre sequence of events.