NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Nemanja Bjelica

By January 28, 2020

Jan 22, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica (88) yells out a referee after a play during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Nemanja Bjelica – Sacramento (vs Minnesota)

20 points, 7-10 FG, 2-2 FT, 4 3PTs, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks

Teammate Buddy Hield might have had the gaudier scoring numbers, but Bjelica had the stellar statline last night.

 

