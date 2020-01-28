Reds sign third baseman Nicholas Castellanos to a four year deal worth $64 million

The Cincinnati Reds acquired third baseman Nicholas Castellanos to a four year deal worth $64 million on Monday. Castellanos, a native of Davie, FL, shared his time last season with the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs.

In 615 at bats in 2019, Castellanos batted .289 with 27 home runs and 73 runs batted in. During 151 games and 664 plate appearances, he scored 100 runs, had 178 hits, 58 doubles, three triples, two stolen bases, 41 walks, 323 total bases and three sacrifice flies. Castellanos also had an on base percentage of .337 and a slugging percentage of .525.

At the trade deadline in 2019, Castellanos was dealt from the Tigers to the Cubs with cash for two minor leaguers. The minor leaguers were starting pitchers Alex Lange of Riverside, CA and Paul Richan of Newhall, CA.

While with the Tigers in 2019, Castellanos had 403 at bats, a batting average of .273, and had 11 home runs and 37 runs batted in. During his 100 games and 439 plate appearances, he scored 57 runs, had 110 hits, 37 doubles, three triples, two stolen bases, 31 walks, 186 total bases and two sacrifice flies. Castellanos also had an on base percentage of .328 and a slugging percentage of .462.

While with the Cubs in 2019, Castellanos had 212 at bats, a batting average of .321, and had 16 home runs and 36 runs batted in. During his 51 games and 225 plate appearances, he scored 43 runs, had 68 hits, 21 doubles, 10 walks, 137 total bases and one sacrifice fly. Castellanos had an on base percentage of .356 and a slugging percentage of .646.

It is interesting that Castellanos stays in the National League as he batted 48 points higher in the senior circuit than the junior circuit in 2019. He also led Major League Baseball in doubles with 58. He had four more doubles than Rafael Devers of the Boston Red Sox, who was second with 54 doubles.

Expect Castellanos to make the move from third base to the outfield with the Reds. That is because Eugenio Suarez will be the everyday third baseman for Cincinnati in 2020.