Roger Federer admits he 'got incredibly lucky' to beat Tennys Sandgren

Roger Federer nearly got eliminated far earlier than anyone would have predicted in the Australian Open this week.

Federer scored off against Tennys Sandgren in the quarterfinal round yesterday, and he found himself down two sets to one. There was a point in the match when it sure looked like Sandgren was going to finish him off in the fourth, but Federer rallied big-time, winning the set via a 10-8 tiebreak.

He went on to win the match (6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3), but couldn’t himself “incredibly lucky” to do so, in a postmatch interview on the court.

“Gotta get lucky sometimes,” Federer said. “I think I got incredibly lucky today… As the match went on, I started to feel better again and all the pressure went away. I don’t deserve this one, but I’m standing here, and I’m obviously very, very happy.”

Federer attributes Luck to his win against Sandgren #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/9UdNMAvnYB — seanwithaw (@seanwithaw) January 28, 2020

Surprising that Fed went as far as to say that he didn’t deserve it, and Sandgren could consider that as high praise.