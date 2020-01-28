Soccer Star Antoine Griezmann Unveils Grizi eSports Team

This week, French international player and Barcelona’s forward Antoine Griezmann became one of the latest high-profile celebrities to invest in the esports market. The 28-year-old striker announced that he’s in the process of developing an esports team headed by his brother Theo Griezmann. The new team will be called Grizi eSports and the Griezmann brothers hope to recruit a team in League of Legends, Fortnite, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Rainbow Six Siege and FIFA.

According to Antoine, the Grizi eSports roster will feature 20 professional players spread across the five games. The French international footballer isn’t a stranger in the gaming world, given his infamous celebration during the 2018 FIFA World Cup with moves borrowed from Fortnite.

A Little About Grizi Esports

Helmed by his brother Theo, Grizi Esport aims to compete at the highest global level in popular esports titles. As such, the new organization is currently on the process of recruiting new players and it took to twitter earlier on Monday to look for team members. The team will use a penguin as their official mascot and those who think this French-based team is the next big thing in the region can send their CVs to contact@griziesport.com.

Since the organization was launched on Monday, Grizi Esport has gained over 12,000 followers on twitter and its gaining buzz by the hour. The organization’s trailer presents Grizi Esport in a mashup of gameplay from the five titles they hope to recruit players and the video ends by asking the viewers whether they’re ready.

So, Who’s Joining The Team?

At this point, there’s no telling the competitiveness that Antoine Griezmann wants his team to have or whether it will only feature French players. The information on the team’s intimate details is relatively sparse, but it’s interesting to see the impact that the team will have on the market.

Theo will be handling the day-to-day operations of Grizi Esport, while Antoine continues focusing on his professional football career. However, there’s no telling when the team will unveil their official roster, though they had received over 1500 applications within ten minutes of announcing the creation of the team. Nonetheless, it’s highly possible that the team will start by recruiting Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players before proceeding to rosters like League of Legends and Fortnite.

What’s Next for Grizi Esports?

After recruiting a team of upcoming players in the five games listed, Grizi Esport will start getting ready for the Poitiers gamers Assembly scheduled for April. The event features the world’s best esports teams competing in different games and you can expect to see what Grizi represents as it will be their first international competition.

While we’re not sure whether Grizi will poach star players from other esports teams, you can expect high-caliber players to represent the team. The team makes the Griezmann brothers like other professional sportsmen like Shaquille O’Neal and Neymar, who have planted themselves in the industry in one way or the other.