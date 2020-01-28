The HOVG Podcast: Kevin Malone (featuring Dan Evans)

By: The Hall of Very Good | January 28, 2020



This week, Shawn Anderson and Dan Evans (sitting in for Lou Olsen) are joined by Kevin Malone.

The former general manager for the Montréal Expos and Los Angeles Dodgers talks to the boys about Larry Walker’s Hall of Fame induction, how he ended up with the Expos and that time he drafted a catcher named Tom Brady out of Junípero Serra High School in San Mateo, California, who just so happened to grow up to be the greatest quarterback of all-time.

Also, Dan shares his thoughts and insight on the MLB’s ongoing sign stealing scandal.

SHOW NOTES:

In his final ballot appearance, Larry Walker gets in. #HOF2020 pic.twitter.com/HTNbvdvueG — MLB (@MLB) January 21, 2020

Larry Walker broke Coors Field’s curse and the Rockies have their first Hall of Famer

Before he was a Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady had a bright future in baseball

‘Blind Eyes Opened’ documentary unveils truth about sex trafficking in America

