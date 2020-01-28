The Weekend Bulletin

-A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Emilee King +400 over Ava Knight
Notable New Champions:
- CES MMA Featherweight Champion: Matt Bessette
- CES MMA Flyweight Champion: Blaine Shutt
- Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion: Cris Cyborg
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- More Belts Than a Gucci Warehouse: That makes Strikeforce, Invicta, UFC, and now Bellator world championships that Cris Cyborg has collected. Budd was game, and tough, and admitted her mistakes after the fight and was kicking herself, but she’s a fight or two away from that rematch. As of right now, it’s Cyborg’s cage.
- Waiting on You, Swift: After another tune-up win for Danny Garcia over Ivan Redkach and nine months after yet another tune-up win over Adrian Granados. Garcia hasn’t always been the most anxious to jump into marquee bouts, but it’s hard to justify him waiting any longer or taking any more clear A-sides. It’s been nearly a year and a half since he fought Shawn Porter, and he’s on the wrong side of 30. It’s time to make hay while the sun is still shining.
- Welcome to the Senior Circuit, Rafael: After dropping what should have been a winnable bout against Michael Chiesa on Saturday, we can officially put Rafael dos Anjos on the Legends Tour, the non-official circuit of former UFC champions who are no longer in the title hunt who are used as gatekeepers or as big names. It can be lucrative, but it is definitive, and after a fight with an opponent he would have mopped the floor with a few years prior, and at 35, it’s about that time.
Comments