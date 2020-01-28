Tom Brady goes skiing ahead of free agency decision (Video)

Tom Brady has been the Patriots’ quarterback since midway through the 2000 season, but 2020 could be a completely different story for him.

Brady has put his house in Brookline, Mass., up for sale, and his contract is also set to expire. The tea leaves do point on him looking to test the market and play elsewhere for the final few years of his NFL career, although that remains to be seen.

In the meantime, Brady is clearing his head by hitting the slopes — somewhere, judging by a recent video he posted to his Instagram story.

Tom Brady's annual ski trip started a bit earlier this year pic.twitter.com/FkawiMvWSj — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) January 26, 2020

It’s unclear exactly where he was at the time, but he’s been known to hit up the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana.