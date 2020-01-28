Travis Kelce reacts to Kobe Bryant's death at Super Bowl Opening Night

The entire sports world has been mourning the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, and his 13-year-old daughter, Brianna — including Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce played basketball in the past, which is why he’s developed into such a dominant tight end. His basketball moves have made him extremely difficult to cover, especially in the red zone — which is where he burned the Texans for three touchdowns in the AFC Divisional Playoffs.

As such, Kelce has watched a lot of Kobe over the years, so he shared his thoughts about the Lakers legend when asked at the podium on Super Bowl Opening Night.

“You can’t say enough about who he was, and his impact,” he said. “I just feel bad for the Bryant family and everybody involved. My heart’s with you, as well as everyone here in America.”

@tkelce sounds off on Kobe Bryant's tragic passing at #SB54 Opening Night pic.twitter.com/HhhFI6WdnU — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 28, 2020

Kelce speaks for all of us there.