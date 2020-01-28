Congratulations to Rodney M for winning our UFC Raleigh Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC 247 on Feb 8th (it’ll count as the last contest for January). Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Curtis Blaydes – 80%

Rafael dos Anjos – 53%

Arnold Allen – 60%

Alex Perez – 75%

Angela Hill – 68%

Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 8-2 (80%)



UFC Raleigh Pick ‘Em Results

1 Rodney M 10 2 Corey Heck 8 3 Daniel 7 3 theJawas 7 5 Barry Oh 6 5 Dave K. 6 5 David Ready 6 5 Derek Imm 6 5 Herman Martinez 6 5 Jamie Turnbull 6 5 Michael J. 6 5 Nathan H. 6 5 Ryan A. MacDonald 6 5 ryanC 6 5 Sam Keary 6 16 Joseph Jackson 5 16 Luke 5 16 Michael morris 5 16 Ronnie tysoe 5 20 Cameron Walsh 4 20 Dan P 4 20 Emma Vreeland 4 20 Ezra Pooley 4 20 Isaac 4 20 Jaime Neal 4 20 James Weise 4 20 larry chaput 4 20 Liam Thomson 4 20 Riley Letts 4 20 Robert Oakes 4 20 Rodney 4 20 Shemp DeYoung 4 20 Sternfan74 4 20 The MMA Manifesto 4 35 Brandon Kaplan 3 35 Christopher Reive 3 35 Victor Rattanasithy 3 38 Jordan Blick 2 38 Neil H. 2 38 Ryan key 2 41 Mark Brennan 1

January Top Five

1 Dave K. 17 1 Sternfan74 17 3 Ryan A. MacDonald 16 The MMA Manifesto 16 4 Cameron Walsh 15 4 Corey Heck 15 4 Emma Vreeland 15 4 Joseph Jackson 15 4 Ronnie tysoe 15 4 RyanC 15

