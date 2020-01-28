Why Airsoft Masks Are Important In Airsoft Sports

Airsoft is a game wherein players simulate military tactics without worrying about real casualties. Participants will get hit, but the damage shouldn’t hurt as much as getting shot with a real bullet.

Guns used in airsoft combats may use paintballs or BB pellets. Albeit these things may leave bruises, many players can walk off without griping too much about the pain. But, it’s still essential to cover vital parts of the body, especially your face.

Know the importance of wearing airsoft masks while playing airsoft sports by reading the rest of this post.

Safety

Despite the minimal risk of real casualties in airsoft sports, safety should still be a primary concern for all players. Thus, participants should follow safety rules, like shouting “Hit,” when they get shot.

Also, it might be challenging to predict the exact location where bullets will land; stray bullets can hit you by accident while you’re in the playing field. So, it should be in your best interest to wear appropriate protection in vital areas of the body. These locations may include the arms, thighs, torso, and, of course, the head.

For head protection, the airsoft industry offers various security protocols during matches. Perhaps, a ruling body might prohibit players from deliberately targeting the head of their opponents. But again, stray bullets can still hit you in the face.

Don’t risk hurting parts of your face, especially your eyes. Paintballs and BB pellets can still deliver severe injuries if you’re not wearing unique face masks.

Don't risk hurting parts of your face, especially your eyes. Paintballs and BB pellets can still deliver severe injuries if you're not wearing unique face masks.

Ventilation

Different airsoft masks exist on the market. Proper ventilation should be one of the vital features of your preferred airsoft mask. That’s why you should consider buying a cover that offers excellent breathability.

Imagine wearing a mask without adequate breathability. Your face might feel hot under the face mask, and you can’t breathe properly. Airsoft is a competitive game that includes plenty of running. Without a reasonable amount of ventilation, you might feel winded after a few minutes of running around the play area.

Specific airsoft masks have fan canisters attached to the sides of the faceguard. But, these models might be more expensive than the conventional mask for airsoft games. Nonetheless, consider spending the extra cash to remain cool under the heat of the cover.

Durability

Airsoft masks can be valuable investments for the airsoft enthusiast. But, it would be best if you had protection from incoming paintballs or BB pellets every time while you’re in the play area. The last thing you’d want is for your mask to receive damage or get broken because of environmental damage.

Cheap airsoft masks exist on the market. These models only provide little protection. For example, you might leave a hole in the cover after the faceguard snags in a tree branch.

Aim for using durable face masks like models that use sturdy ABS plastic. Provide full protection to your face from paintballs or BB pellets from a distance. Specific airsoft masks exist that can protect you from an incoming fire with a rate of fewer than 300 feet per second and from a range of about five meters.

Lightweight

You can find airsoft masks on the market that can cover your entire face. Particular models also exist that only cover the lower half of your face. These face guards might seem like they can do little to protect your face from harm during airsoft matches. But, it doesn’t mean you should disregard buying safety goggles to defend your eyes from incoming airsoft ammunition.

However, opting to use full-face airsoft masks might make your head feel heavier than intended. This discomfort can inhibit you from moving around the play area with sufficient agility. Airsoft masks that protect the lower half of your face offer lightweight solutions for players who want to prioritize agility during airsoft matches.

As a bonus, these lightweight masks provide excellent breathability even if they don’t have fans installed into the material. It’s because of a thin yet durable material covering your mouth, chin, and cheeks. So, these airsoft masks can be a cheap alternative for airsoft enthusiasts in a budget.

Conclusion

Protection, comfort, and breathability should be the factors to look for in airsoft masks. Without these characteristics, you might leave your face vulnerable to incoming paintballs or BB pellets.

Bruises in your face might not be your idea of a handsome face. Thus, protect your attractive head today by using the right masks for airsoft.