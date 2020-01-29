Drone footage of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site, NTSB investigation surfaces

The helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, as well as seven others, was one of the most tragic events the sports world has ever witnessed, and now we have a bit more clarity as to what the aftermath looked like.

Sunday’s tragic incident took place in Calabasas, where the helicopter crashed and burst into flames, killing everyone on board, including the pilot. The National Transportation and Safety Board has been investigating the wreckage, and we know that because footage shot by a drone showing the crash site shows exactly that.

It’s the first footage we have showing the aftermath of the crash, and you can check it out below.

JUST IN: @NTSB released this drone video from the crash site where Kobe Bryant's helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California. pic.twitter.com/sybnfn4oAL — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 28, 2020

It really is hard to watch.