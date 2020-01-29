Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman nearly come to blows at Super Bowl Radio Row (Video)

Radio Row is filled with media members looking to broadcast live from the big event or publish articles for their readers to enjoy, ahead of the Super Bowl.

But the problem is that celebrities, entertainers and athletes are also often invited, which can create issues.

There was a time when it was comprised nearly entirely of media members, but that’s not the case anymore. Even UFC fighters Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman were given invites, apparently, as they were hanging around, likely doing radio appearances, on Wednesday. They don’t like each other, though, and they got into a heated altercation at Radio Row, with plenty of trash talk involved.

Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman nearly came to blows at #SuperBowlLIV Radio Row! 👊👊👊pic.twitter.com/R2JZcel4LM — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) January 29, 2020

Yeesh. Not what Radio Row needs. Take it to a nightclub or something.