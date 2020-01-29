Lakers pay tribute to Kobe, Gianna Bryant with emotional message on Instagram

The Lakers have yet to play in a game since the tragic passing of legendary sharpshooter Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, but the team did take to Instagram to post an emotional tribute.

A game between the Lakers and Clippers was originally scheduled to be played at Staples Center on Tuesday night, but it was cancelled, due to helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe and Gianna on Sunday.

The Lakers don’t play again until Friday night, in a Staples Center showdown with the Trail Blazers, but the team took to Instagram to post this emotional tribute message before then. The caption reads as follows:

We are devastated and have been forever changed by the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. We send our love to Vanessa, the Bryant family, and to the families of the other passengers. Words cannot express what Kobe means to the Los Angeles Lakers, our fans, and our city. More than a basketball player, he was a beloved father, husband, and teammate. Their love and light will remain in our hearts forever.

The Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to support the families affected by this tragedy. To help, please visit MambaOnThree.org. For those who are inspired to continue Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org.

Well said.