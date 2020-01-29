Leicester City vs Chelsea: Team news, line-ups, betting odds and prediction

Chelsea will be looking to close the gap on third-placed Leicester City when the two clubs face-off at the King Power Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

The Blues head into the weekend action sitting fourth in the Premier League table after being held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Arsenal at Stamford Bridge last week having lead twice during the match. It was even more frustrating for Chelsea as Arsenal played with 10-men for over 60 minutes of the game following David Luiz’ sending off against his former club.

However, Frank Lampard’s side are still well placed to qualify for the Champions League as they’re four points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United so the West Londoners will be hoping to at least maintain that advantage this weekend.

Chelsea may also have eyes on leapfrogging Leicester into third but in order to do so they’ll need to win at the King Power on Saturday as the Foxes are currently eight points clear following an excellent campaign so far.

Team news

Chelsea will make a late decision over Tammy Abraham’s involvement as their top scorer is carrying an ankle injury. Michy Batshuayi is on stand-by to continue up front if Abraham isn’t risked.

Reece James will also have a late fitness check after missing the last two games with a knee injury while Christian Pulisic won’t be back from his groin injury for another couple of weeks.

Leicester may ask Jamie Vardy to play through the pain barrier as he’s still nursing a knock. Nampalys Mendy is ruled out with a knee injury and Leicester will also continue to be without the services of Daniel Amartey due to an ankle problem.

Possible line-ups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi; Ayoze Perez, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi, Willian

Betting odds

For those readers who’ll be having a wager on the game you can visit Betpal to check out the latest odds and claim a free bet. At the time of writing, Leicester are priced at 31/20 to win the match on Saturday – which are generous odds considering they are the home team and are above Chelsea in the table. The Blues can be backed at 17/10 while the draw is on offer at 13/5, so the bookies see this is a close game.

There should be plenty of goal-scoring opportunities created at the King Power so over 2.5 match goals looks a solid bet at 13/20 while we also like the look of both teams to score at 1/2. It’s difficult to predict an exact score in such a closely-fought game but the draw looks like the most likely outcome. A 2-2 draw can be backed at tempting odds of 10/1.

Prediction

Chelsea have failed to beat Leicester in any of the previous five meetings between the two clubs but four games have ended in a draw and we wouldn’t be surprised to see another on Saturday. Leicester have enjoyed an excellent campaign under Brendan Rodgers and they have the ability to blow any team away on the counter attack.

Chelsea have been too inconsistent this season but much of their best form has been away from home so they’ll be quietly confident of getting something out of this game. Leicester may also still be recovering from Tuesday night’s EFL Cup semi-final disappointment so we’re backing Chelsea to get a 2-2 draw in an entertaining game at the King Power.

Leicester 2-2 Chelsea