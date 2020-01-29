Let's Help One of Our Own: #Shelby Strong

On January 17, 2020, former UND All-American goaltender Shelby Amsley-Benzie was seriously hurt in a serious accident. The two-time Patty Kazmaier Award finalist was hit by a bus while blowing snow in a whiteout blizzard.

According to Brad Elliott Schlossman, Amsley-Benzie sustained: eight broken ribs, a punctured and deflated lung, a lacerated liver, a concussion, a broken wrist, road rash, and several deep cuts.

To defray medical costs, one of her former teammates Margot Miller has started a gofundme.com page and you can donate by clicking on the links.

Former UND All-American goalie Shelby Amsley-Benzie suffered 8 broken ribs, a punctured lung, a lacerated liver, a broken wrist, road rash and several cuts (one 6 inches long, 3 inches deep) when she was hit by a bus last week. She talked about it: https://t.co/VtZX70uauA — Brad Elliott Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) January 29, 2020

The Warroad, Minnesota Native, Amsley-Benzie, played in 111 games posting a 67-33-10 (.655) record, 1.69 GAA and .929 save percentage, she also had 22 career shutouts.