Vanessa Bryant makes statement about tragic helicopter crash with Instagram activity

Vanessa Bryant has remained silent since Sunday’s tragic helicopter crash, which took the lives of her husband Kobe, daughter Gianna, and seven others.

She still has yet to say anything, but she did make a bit of a public acknowledgement on Wednesday, by changing her Instagram profile photo.

Vanessa posted a touching photo showing both Kobe an Gianna, and it will melt your heart.

Vanessa Bryant has remained quiet since Sunday's tragedy, as she and her family have been grieving. She has yet to speak about it, but did change her Instagram profile photo to a picture of Kobe and Gigi. pic.twitter.com/brrH8qkcaJ — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) January 29, 2020

It’s hard to even imagine what Vanessa is going through right now, and she’s received a lot of support on social media from fans and casual sports followers alike.