Wednesday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Northwestern at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

DePaul at Seton Hall — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Kentucky — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Duquense — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Alabama at LSU — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Temple at UConn — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Central Florida — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Houston at East Carolina — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Monmouth at St. Peter’s — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Albany at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Davidson at George Washington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Drake at Indiana State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mercer at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Fordham — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Bradley — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vermont at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute art Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wofford at The Citadel — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at UMass — NESN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at Boston University — NESN+, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Navy — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Sam Houston State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Samford — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

South Florida at Tulane — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Illinois State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Saint Louis at La Salle — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas at TCU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Marquette at Xavier — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Arkansas — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Louisville at Boston College — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

San Diego State at New Mexico — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Baylor at Iowa State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Nevada at Colorado State — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

San Jose State at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Arizona State at Washington State — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

BYU Basketball With Mark Pope — BYUtv, noon

B1G Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Gymratts: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Basketball — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball Postgame Show — 2019-2020 — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Women’s

Davidson at URI — ESPN+/Cox Yur View New England, 11 a.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Albany — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Richmond at UMass — NBCSN, noon

Utah Valley at Cal Baptist — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

New Mexico at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 2 p.m.

George Mason at La Salle — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fordham at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Stony Brook — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Central Michigan at Buffalo — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Akron at Ohio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ball State at Kent State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

George Washington at St. Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Kansas State at Kansas — Fox Sports Net, 9 p.m.

Air Force at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Colorado State at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 9:30 p.m.

Boise State at San Jose State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying

Group B, H-E-B Park, Edinburg, TX

Canada vs. St. Kitts & Nevis — FS2, 5:30 p.m.

Mexico vs. Jamaica — FS2, 8 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 25

West Ham United vs. Liverpool — NBCSN, 2:40 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 4:45 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show: Matthew McConaughey — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center: Ben Crenshaw — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Tuff-N-Uff: Future Stars of MMA — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Indiana — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn — ESPN/NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Detroit/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at New York — TSN4/TSN5/Fox Sports Southeast/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland — ESPN/NBA TV Canada/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento — Fox Sports Oklahoma/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Warmup — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Fox Sports Presents: Stories of NFL 100 — FS1, 11 p.m.

NFL Turning Point — FS1, midnight

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Nashville at Washington — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Southwest, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Arizona Plus/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose — ESPN+/Sportsnet Pacific/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

The NHL All-Decade Show: Episode 1 — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

The Joe: The Detroit Red Wings and Joe Louis Arena — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Superlig-Turkish League Highlights — beIN Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s Quarterfinals — ESPN2, 3 a.m.

Men’s Doubles Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Women’s Semifinals: Ashleigh Barty vs. Sofia Kenin & Simona Halep vs. Garbiñe Muguruza — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.