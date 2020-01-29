WWE NXT Results (01/29): Dusty Rhodes Classic Finals, Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai, More

The first edition of NXT following the 2020 Royal Rumble starts with a somber-looking Beth Phoenix addressing Randy Orton’s attack on her husband Edge on Monday Night Raw but says he told her to be professional and come to work so here she is.

The show opens with footage of Finn Balor interrupting an interview with Trent Seven outside the NXT arena and trapping his arm in a car door. This incident has led to a match tonight.

Finn Balor defeats Trent Seven by pinfall.

Balor used the “1916” following the Coup de Gras to pin Seven.

Cathy Kelley interviews Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne about their match tonight in the Dusty Rhodes Classic. Dunne talks about how he has made it to the tournament finals before but tonight, he and Riddle are going to take the cup.

Shotzi Blackheart defeats Deonna Purrazzo by pinfall.

The recent push continues for Blackheart as she hits a falling senton bomb off the top rope on Purrazzo for the win.

Keith Lee comes to the ring to address winning the NXT North American title but before he can talk about future plans, he is interrupted by Damian Priest. Not long after, Dominik Dijakovic comes out. The two argue and start to brawl, leading to an impromptu match.

Dominik Dijakovic defeats Damian Priest by pinfall.

Dijakovic wins a hard-hitting battle after hitting “Feast your eyes” on Priest to become the presumed No. 1 contender for the North American title.

The Grizzled Young Veterans are shown in the back taping up and then preparing for their match with some pre-match push-ups.

Undisputed Era, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly are shown laying backstage. Tommaso Ciampa then enters the shot carrying a metal pipe.

Ciampa heads to the ring and sets up a table, spraypainting a big yellow “X” on it. Adam Cole comes out and warns Ciampa not to mess with Undisputed Era but Ciampa says he is going to beat the hell out of Cole tonight, powerbomb him through the table and then get his NXT title back at TakeOver: Portland.

Cole comes to the ring and in mid-sentence, hits Ciampa in the head with his microphone. But Ciampa recovers and gets the best of Cole before powerbombing him through the table. Though bleeding from the mic shot, Ciampa picks up a contract for a match with Cole, signs it and then wipes some of his own blood on it.

Another day at the office. Another day closer to bringing Goldie home? 🖤💛#WWENXT @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/erY7urUDTY — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 30, 2020

Tegan Nox defeats Dakota Kai by pinfall.

Candice LeRae came down to the ring during this match and provided some distraction as she prevented Kai from using underhanded tactics against Kai. While the ref was preoccupied with LeRae, Nox hit Kai in the face with her knee brace and got the pin.

The Broserweights are shown taping up and getting loose for tonight’s main event.

A vignette is shown with the date 2-5-20, seemingly indicating a new star or a returning star coming to NXT.

Kayden Carter defeats Chelsea Green by pinfall.

In a bit of an upset, Green got a little too careless in this one and Carter took advantage with a quick rollup when Green went to pick her up off the mat, getting the win.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: The Broserweights defeat Grizzled Young Veterans by pinfall.

This was a solid match between the two teams and it appeared it could have gone either way. But Riddle and Dunne were able to pull it off after a great double team move on James Drake to get the win.

The show closes with Dunne and Riddle posing with the cup and celebrating with the crowd as pyro goes off in the ring. They will now face Undisputed Era for the NXT Tag Team titles at TakeOver: Portland.