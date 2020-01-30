Bradley Beal on All-Star Game snub: It was 'disrespectful'

The Wizards may not currently hold a playoff berth, but star sharpshooter Bradley Beal surely isn’t to blame.

Beal has carried the Wizards, and has shot lights-out this season — averaging 28.6 points, 6.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds this season. His strong play is the only reason they don’t sit near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, yet for some reason, he wasn’t voted into the All-Star Game.

And he is not happy about it.

Beal was asked about the All-Star Game snub after Thursday’s showdown with the Hornets, and he even called it “disrespectful.”

Bradley Beal says “it’s disrespectful” that he wasn’t named to the All-Star team 👀 (@NBCSWizards) pic.twitter.com/rvOzdAeOIA — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) January 31, 2020

Tell us how you really feel.