Jay Rood Named Among Sports Betting Hall of Fame’s 2020 Inductees

Jay Rood, Chief Risk Officer of Bet.Works, is joining the greats in the Sports Betting Hall of Fame in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the industry.

The legendary Las Vegas gaming executive and sports betting innovator is one of five industry stalwarts named by organizer SBC in the Class of 2020, who will be honored at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony during April’s Betting on Sports America trade show in New Jersey.

Rood began his career as a ticket writer for Caesars in Lake Tahoe, before moving on to a similar role at MGM Resorts and working his way up to the position of VP Race and Sports with responsibility for all the company’s sportsbooks, including ten in Nevada, two in Mississippi and one in New Jersey.

During his 25 years with MGM, he oversaw the huge growth of its sports betting activities and was instrumental in the development of a state-of-the-art wagering platform that was implemented across its U.S. mobile and retail betting operations.

He joined Bet.Works in 2019 to guide the sportsbook technology provider’s wagering activities at a time when the opening up of the U.S. market presents significant opportunities for suppliers.

Rood said: “It is truly an honor to be included in the class of 2020 Sports Betting Hall of Fame and a thrill to be recognized next to some of the most influential people in the industry.

“I am especially proud to be a representative of all the great individuals in the industry from Nevada, such as fellow inductee Vic Salerno and current Hall of Fame member Art Manteris.”

Sue Schneider, VP, Growth & Strategy, Americas for SBC, said: “From his days as a ticket writer with Caesars as a recent college graduate to leading the expansion of sports betting operations for MGM, Jay has been instrumental in bringing regulated sports betting to consumers.

“His continued work today with Bet.Works brings a veteran’s stable voice to the industry at a time when it is growing at breakneck speed.”

Joining Rood in the Class of 2020 are Raymond Lesniak (Former Senator New Jersey), Victor Salerno (President, USBookmaking & US Fantasy Sports), Roxy Roxborough (legendary Las Vegas oddsmaker) and Sara Slane (Former American Gaming Association Sr. VP).

Previous inductees include former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Station Casinos VP Race and Sports Book Operations Art Manteris, Monmouth Park Chairman Dennis Drazin, bet365 Founder & CEO Denise Coates, BetFred Founder Fred Done, Sportingbet Founder Mark Blandford, Sportradar Founder Carsten Koerl, BetConstruct Founder Vigen Badalyan, Pinnacle CEO Paris Smith and Bwin Co-Founder Norbert Teufelberger.

Delegates at Betting on Sports America, the largest dedicated sports betting trade show in the world, will have access to the 2020 Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

BOSA, which takes place on April 28-30 at Meadowlands Exposition Center, features 200 industry experts sharing insights on the issues shaping the future of the U.S. sports betting industry, along with 60 leading suppliers showcasing their latest innovations on the 61,000 sq ft exhibition floor, world-class hospitality and extensive networking opportunities at exclusive evening parties in New Jersey and New York.

Registration for Betting on Sports America 2020 is now open, with the general pass available at the Early Bird Rate of $525, a saving of $170 on the standard price.