Kobe Bryant Career Trivia Quiz

24 questions in honor of a legend.
Answers:
- Kobe won 5 championships
- Kobe won MVP in 2007/08
- Kobe was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets
- Kobe was an 18-time All-Star
- Kobe scored 33,643 career points
- Kobe played the Minnesota Timberwolves in his NBA debut
- Kobe scored 24 points against the Golden State Warriors his rookie year
- Kobe scored 50 points against the Phoenix Suns in 2006
- Kobe’s career high in assists in a single game was 17
- Kobe Bryant had a career record of 43-39 against Tim Duncan
- Kobe Bryant scored 60 points against the Utah Jazz on “Farewell Mamba” night
- Kobe ranks 4th in All-Time scoring
- Black Mamba
- Kobe Bryant shared the floor with 132 different teammates in a Lakers uniform
- Kobe won All-Star Game MVP honors 4 times
- Kobe Bryant had 16 games straight with 30 or more points in 2003
- Kobe recorded 9 straight games with 40 or more points in 2003
- Kobe went 5 straight games without recording an assist in 1997
- Kobe recorded 21 triple-doubles in his NBA career
- Kobe made 12 three-pointers against the Sonics in 2003
- Kobe averaged 27.3 points per game against the Portland Trail Blazers
- It is estimated that Kobe Bryant earned over $323 million in his Lakers career
- Kobe and LeBron never matched up in the NBA Finals
- Kobe Bryant recorded 5 NBA Titles. Shaq recorded 4.
