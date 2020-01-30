Kobe Bryant Career Trivia Quiz

24 questions in honor of a legend.

Kobe won 5 championships

Kobe won MVP in 2007/08

Kobe was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets

Kobe was an 18-time All-Star

Kobe scored 33,643 career points

Kobe played the Minnesota Timberwolves in his NBA debut

Kobe scored 24 points against the Golden State Warriors his rookie year

Kobe scored 50 points against the Phoenix Suns in 2006

Kobe’s career high in assists in a single game was 17

Kobe Bryant had a career record of 43-39 against Tim Duncan

Kobe Bryant scored 60 points against the Utah Jazz on “Farewell Mamba” night

Kobe ranks 4th in All-Time scoring

Black Mamba

Kobe Bryant shared the floor with 132 different teammates in a Lakers uniform

Kobe won All-Star Game MVP honors 4 times

Kobe Bryant had 16 games straight with 30 or more points in 2003

Kobe recorded 9 straight games with 40 or more points in 2003

Kobe went 5 straight games without recording an assist in 1997

Kobe recorded 21 triple-doubles in his NBA career

Kobe made 12 three-pointers against the Sonics in 2003

Kobe averaged 27.3 points per game against the Portland Trail Blazers

It is estimated that Kobe Bryant earned over $323 million in his Lakers career

Kobe and LeBron never matched up in the NBA Finals