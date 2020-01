The NBA world has been turned upside down in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing, and some players are going the extra mile to honor him.

LeBron James did exactly that this week, getting a tattoo to honor Kobe on his leg.

Not only that, the tattoo is quite large, and is very well done. LBJ got it done on his leg on Wednesday, according to TMZ Sports, and you can clearly see the “Black Mamba” depiction in ink form.

Bryant’s memory will now live on on James’ body forever.