Melvin Gordon believes San Diego would've been more supportive of Chargers than Los Angeles this season

The Los Angeles Chargers’ attendance — or lack thereof — was an embarrassment to the organization, and should really have the Spanos family questioning the move from San Diego.

Instead of home-field advantage, Dignity Health Sports Park was overtaken with fans of visiting teams nearly every game it hosted. The Chargers ranked dead-last in attendance, with an average of 31,750 per game, although that’s deceptive, as those numbers are capacity for the small soccer stadium.

But even though they were close to selling out every game, having visiting fans buy up nearly all the tickets was a major issue. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon even come out and said he believed fans in San Diego would’ve been more supportive than those in Los Angeles, at Super Bowl Radio Row this week.

"Rome wasn't built in a day." Melvin Gordon knows it will take some time to really get their foot hold in the city of LA. #T2S pic.twitter.com/7NQNV9gABR — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) January 30, 2020

Well, he’s not wrong.