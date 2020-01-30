Meridian Youtube Jake Paul vs Gib Live Stream Reddit Free Online

The day has finally arrived for which millions of Boxing fans globally, have been waiting.

DAZN is the official live stream broadcasters of Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib fight in the United States and the UK. You can find a full list of channels below.

This provides a major step up for Jake Paul who has been waiting for his opportunity to challenge the Champion Gib. We bring you all channels and Reddit guide to watch Jake Paul vs Gib boxing event online below.

Undercard: 8 p.m. ET

Main card: 9 p.m. ET

Jake Paul vs Gib Live Streaming Free Reddit Official Channels

The grand event will take place at the famous Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami on Thursday, 30th January 2020. The fight is not expected to start earlier than 8 pm in Miami. So people in the UK will be able to watch it at 4 in the morning while those in Australia can catch it at 1 pm.

Jake Paul will be looking to upset the defending champion and will fight scruff and neck. People all over the world are waiting to catch the live-action. Here is a guide as to where they can watch it and other information.

Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib Live Stream Reddit

Reddit is another site where you can not only find discussions about the match but also get links of sites where you can watch Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib live streaming online free without any hassles. All that is needed is a Reddit account and some searching for the right subreddit. You would get the links over there. Just follow the links and enjoy the match.

BT Sport Box Office

BT Sport has grabbed the title of the official broadcaster in the UK for the fight. It is priced at 19.95 pounds. the event is expected to kick off at 4 in the morning, although it could be late if the main card goes on longer. BT Sport Box Office coverage can be added to Virgin, PS4, Sky or can be viewed from its app and website.

ESPN

People in the US can catch it live on the ESPN network and its streaming service ESPN +. They will be showing the match, with coverage starting from 10 pm ET/7 pm PT. It costs only $4.99 per month which includes access on desktop, laptop, mobiles, tablets, and TV streamer apps like Apple TV, Roku, PS4, Amazon Fire TV, and Xbox to name a few.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

MDR

Fans in Germany can get to watch the match and cheer for their countryman Thurman on MDR sports channel. It has been reported that they will stream the entire fight online on its website. It is likely to start at 5 am.

Other Live Streaming Options

For countries where the event is not going to be officially broadcasted. People can catch the action on platforms such as:

Hulu With Live Tv: Hulu with Live Tv is a great service and they possess a number of channels like NBC, CBS, Fox Stations, BT Sport, and several others. People can catch the action live. It requires a charge of $40 per month and provides satisfactory service.

Sling TV

Sling Tv is another such site which is cheap and provides all ESPN streams. It comes at a cost of $25per month and is a great service to avail.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV has a very impressive list of channels. It costs $49.99 per month. It also allows users to get unlimited DVR storage meaning, they can record and watch games at their convenience.

YouTube

YouTube streams most of the major events nowadays. The fight that took place between Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib had the largest unauthorized audience that has ever been tracked and 93 percent of the people watched in on YouTube. This mega event is also expected to be seen live on YouTube giving a huge boost in the number of audiences.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue comes at $45 per month. It contains the NBC networks and ESPN networks where the viewers can enjoy today’s epic fight. PlayStation Vue also offers a five-day free trial subscription where people can enjoy the match.

Live Net TV

Live Net TV is a free to use software that streams nearly all channels. You can catch the action live from here by opting to watch the BT Sport or ESPN channels.

Watch it with a VPN

