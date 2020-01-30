More than 17 million fans expected to skip work on Monday after Super Bowl

One particular day dominates the entire calendar year in terms of employees calling in “sick” or calling out of work, with a variety of reasons, and this year figures to be no different.

Yes, you guessed it — it’s the Monday following the Super Bowl.

It’s the worst-kept secret, with millions of people coming up with creative reasons to call out of work, when it really comes down to them either eating or drinking too much during the big game — or both.

And this year, a Harris Poll projects that 17 million people will skip work on Monday, according to an online survey of 1,148 U.S. employees.

Companies located in both the Bay Area and around Kansas City will be especially thin on Monday.