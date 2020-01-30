Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Damian Lillard

By January 30, 2020

Jan 29, 2020; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots over Houston Rockets guard Ben McLemore (16) during the first quarter at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Damian Lillard – Portland (vs Houston)

36 points, 11-21 FG, 8-10 FT, 6 3PTs, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, 1 steal

Dame has been cooking as of late.

 

