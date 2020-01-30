Rapid Recap: Hayward, Tatum (he’s back!), Smart shine as Celtics wear down Warriors, 119-104

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

How the mighty have fallen. In previous years, a visit from Golden State would stir the Garden crowd into a frenzy, but due to injuries and defections, this season’s Warriors came in with a league-worst record of 10-38.

Although the Dubs hung around most of the game, in the end it was no contest. The Celtics took an early lead, won all four quarters, and led by as many as 19 in a 119-104 victory that brought their record to 32-15. Here’s the game in a nutshell.

The Celtics' best five players have combined for 97 points tonight. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) January 31, 2020

The night began with good news on two fronts about a certain young wing:

#NEBHInjuryReport Jayson Tatum will play tonight and will be on a minutes restriction, per Brad Stevens — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 30, 2020

And in their first home game since Sunday:

The Boston Celtics pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and all of the lives lost on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/RTdw7ws6oo — NBA (@NBA) January 31, 2020

The first quarter:

Marcus Smart subs in and immediately makes something happen pic.twitter.com/eJEuX8eVwh — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) January 31, 2020

Celtics trailed 15-11 when Smart entered the game. Four minutes later: Celtics 25, Warriors 17 — Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) January 31, 2020

15 points for Hayward in the first quarter on 4/5 FG, 6/6 FT. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) January 31, 2020

EARLY RETURNS: The #Celtics surge ahead to end the 1Q with a 29-22 lead over the #Warriors.

⬆️ Gordon Hayward (15 pts, 4/6 shooting)

⬆️ Jaylen Brown (7 pts)

⬆️ Celtics defense (GSW 7/20 shooting) — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) January 31, 2020

Best highlight from the quarter:

Second quarter, Celts’ defense was working and they started to pull away.

I am intrigued by the defensive potential of the Semi-Grant PF-C pairing. That is the whole tweet. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 31, 2020

Grant to JT on the break ⭐️🔨 pic.twitter.com/maQP8ngJXm — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 31, 2020

But a 10-0 Golden State run brought them within 46-39.

Timeout:

Because you need something good right now: Hero among us tonight is a 6 year-old who made tiny koalas to raise money for the Australia fires… and he ended up raising $280K. — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) January 31, 2020

Celtics responded with a 12-3 run, but D’Angelo Russell had a personal 8-0 run – an and-one, a triple and a pair of free throws. But then, at the halftime buzzer.

That's one way to end a half 🤓

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 (📲 @MetroByTMobile ) pic.twitter.com/ofIvLDwonB — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 31, 2020

Halftime: Celtics 60, Warriors 50

☘️ Hayward: 17 PTS, 5 REB

☘️ Brown: 13 PTS

☘️ 28-15 rebounding advantage pic.twitter.com/1kUI1drq3D — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) January 31, 2020

Third quarter, The Jays combined for the first 10 Boston points to push the lead back to 18.

Drive 💨

Kick ➡️

Splash 💦 pic.twitter.com/XgFU6zw5bc — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 31, 2020

Terrible call of the night:

Brad Stevens is going to challenge that call. Kemba Walker tried to take a charge, but he was called for a block. He appeared to take an elbow to the face from Draymond Green. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) January 31, 2020

Coach’s Challenge (BOS): personal foul on Walker in Q3 of #GSWatBOS. Ruling: Unsuccessful challenge, foul stands. pic.twitter.com/ypOeL4hS9G — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) January 31, 2020

We all know, however: ball don’t lie.

Brads face after Draymond missed that ft lol pic.twitter.com/hNXitQ6pGz — JJ ☘️ (@JJ_Boston_) January 31, 2020

Update:

Fourth straight 20-point game for Gordon Hayward, the first time he's done that as a Celtic — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) January 31, 2020

Smart also went on a tear; this was his third straight triple of the quarter.

Smart just Steph'd a 3 💀 pic.twitter.com/hNJKaFBGMO — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) January 31, 2020

Marcus Smart just did Steph Curry’s look away three right in front of Steph Curry lol — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) January 31, 2020

THIRD QUARTER RETURNS: The #Celtics continue to control the action, end the 3Q with a 91-79 lead over the #Warriors.

⬆️ Celtics rebounding (38-22 advantage)

⬆️ Gordon Hayward (25 pts)

⬆️Celtics Passing attack (23 assists, 32 made field goals) — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) January 31, 2020

Fourth quarter:

Jayson Tatum (20 PTS) with the fake, foot-work, and floater on TNT. pic.twitter.com/PoRB0AfnAF — NBA (@NBA) January 31, 2020

Jayson Tatum has now reached the 20-point mark in a career-best four consecutive games — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) January 31, 2020

And with 6:22 remaining…

Smart slams the door. 105-87. Up to 18th with his 4th three. — DOME THEORY OUT NOW (@RealBobManning) January 31, 2020

Whereas last year it felt like the worst possible thing would happen at every possible turn, it seems every time things even start to get remotely bad this year, Marcus Smart hits a 3 — Max Carlin (@maxacarlin) January 31, 2020

Smart had been 8 for 30 on 3-pointers in the five games since his 11 for 22 night. He's 5 for 10 in this one. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) January 31, 2020

Marcus Smart is once again the greatest shooter who ever lived. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 31, 2020

It’s a wrap.

☘️ Celtics 119 🌉 Warriors 104 💇‍♂️ 4th straight 20+ point game for Gordon Hayward (25 points, 8-15 FG)

⭐️ Jayson Tatum on night he’s named All-Star reserve: 20 PTS, 7-14 FG

📈 Celtics have won 5 of last 6 — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 31, 2020

Celtics win 119-104. Hayward – 25 points

Smart – 21 points

Tatum – 20 points

Brown – 18 points

Celtics – 27 assists on 42 baskets Russell – 22 points

Burks – 18 points

Warriors – 12-39 three-point shooting — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 31, 2020

Kemba added 13 points on just 5-of-13 shooting. Jaylen scored 18 but fouled out (victimized by some weak calls, truth be told).

Postscript:

And now in the final minutes, a "Kobe, Kobe" chant breaks out. — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) January 31, 2020

Box score