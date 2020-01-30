Rapid Recap: Hayward, Tatum (he’s back!), Smart shine as Celtics wear down Warriors, 119-104

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.
How the mighty have fallen. In previous years, a visit from Golden State would stir the Garden crowd into a frenzy, but due to injuries and defections, this season’s Warriors came in with a league-worst record of 10-38.
Although the Dubs hung around most of the game, in the end it was no contest. The Celtics took an early lead, won all four quarters, and led by as many as 19 in a 119-104 victory that brought their record to 32-15. Here’s the game in a nutshell.
The night began with good news on two fronts about a certain young wing:
And in their first home game since Sunday:
The first quarter:
Best highlight from the quarter:
Second quarter, Celts’ defense was working and they started to pull away.
But a 10-0 Golden State run brought them within 46-39.
Timeout:
Celtics responded with a 12-3 run, but D’Angelo Russell had a personal 8-0 run – an and-one, a triple and a pair of free throws. But then, at the halftime buzzer.
Third quarter, The Jays combined for the first 10 Boston points to push the lead back to 18.
Terrible call of the night:
We all know, however: ball don’t lie.
Update:
Smart also went on a tear; this was his third straight triple of the quarter.
Fourth quarter:
And with 6:22 remaining…
It’s a wrap.
Kemba added 13 points on just 5-of-13 shooting. Jaylen scored 18 but fouled out (victimized by some weak calls, truth be told).
Postscript:
