Tom Brady sparks rumors of leaving Patriots with cryptic Twitter post

Tom Brady, just like most other mega-stars these days, knows exactly how to use social media to manipulate the public, media or even other NFL teams, so when he dropped a banger on Thursday, the entire sports world erupted.

It’s unclear if Brady will return to the Patriots, or if he will his the free-agent market. His contract with the team is set to expire, and neither side his really tipped its hand as to which way they’re leaning.

Until Thursday, that is.

Brady took to Twitter and posted the following cryptic post, likely addressing his future.

It’s a great discussion topic, as it’s hard to figure out exactly what TB12 is saying that, but it does appear like he’s leaving Gillette Stadium, and hitting the free-agent market. We’ve believed he’s departing New England and taking his talents elsewhere from the beginning, and this further illustrates that point.