Touchdowns and Tangents: Live NFL Draft Coverage from Senior Bowl and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl 2020

In case you missed it, the boys of Touchdowns and Tangents were live in Mobile all week for the 2020 Senior Bowl:

Kenny and Pete spoke to several of the game’s standouts including Joshua Kelley, Jordan Love, Justin Herbert, Bradlee Anae, Denzel Mims, Antonio Gandy-Golden and more after the game and throughout the week.

The Touchdowns and Tangents dynamic duo also took over the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. They’re regularly scheduled broadcast recapped that as well as had Kenny call-in from the great state of Alabama.

You can here that as well as a preview of their coverage from the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

More coverage from the NFLPA Game can be found on touchdownsandtangents.com.



One of the highlights also includes a brief talk with Hue Jackson while he was at the NFLPA Game.

We wish everyone luck who talked with us as these Men try to earn themselves some draft stock over the next few weeks. Thank you to all the friends we made along the way.

Listen to all the regular and overtime content on TouchdownsandTangents.com.