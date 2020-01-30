What Gear Are The Pros Using At The Australian Open?

As the Australian open reaches is climactic final weekend, it’s sure to be an exciting final series of matches. Let’s take a look at what some of the pros are rocking over the course of the last 2 weeks.

The Pros Rackets

The pros are expected to be using the best tennis racquets out there. Some of the brands and models the pros will be using at the Open include the Wilson Six One Tour 90, which has long been a favor of Roger Federer, as well as the Head YouTek Speed Pro racket, which is frequently used by Novak Djokovic. Other brands of rackets the pros will be using include Yonex, Signum Pro and Pro Kennex. These are only a handful of brands of rackets the professionals will be using.

The pros choose those brands because of how reliable and durable their rackets are. Not only that, but the majority of rackets made from the top brands are extremely lightweight and easy to maneuver. The pros know that with their skills and these rackets, they have a good chance of winning matches.

What about the Shoes

As for shoes, the top pros will be sporting mainly Nike and Adidas, just as they have in the last Australian Open. Sure, there will be other brands of shoes being worn, but Nike and Adidas will without a doubt be the most prominent brand. Fila is also a favorite among many of the pros who will be competing at the Australian Open. The pros at this year’s Open will be turning to shoes that are both lightweight and made with breathable materials, as well as shoes that offer the utmost support.

Clothing and Apparel

Nike All Court Polo is often worn by the pros, so expect to see that at the Australian Open. Other clothing includes Adidas Edge Group, Sergio Tacchini and Adidas Competition. Asides from shirts and shorts, the a few of the pros will be using compression gear and leggings.

It’s hard to say what specific styles of clothing the pros will opt to wear, but we expect to see them wearing clothing from the leading brands. A few will likely be wearing caps. Like the rackets and shoes, the clothing that will be worn by the professionals will be light, allow them to easily move around in, as well as be good at absorbing sweat.

Tennis Bags and Equipment

Let’s not forget about tennis bags. The pros at the Australian Open will be using top of the line bags, such as ones from brands like All for Color, Adidas and 40 Love Couture. Six-pack and three-pack bags will be popular among players, as well as the old fashion duffel bag. Different players have different preferences, but those are the types that they will likely be turning to.

Now you know what great the pros will likely be using at the Australian Open. As the day draws closer, everyone will have a better idea what they will be using. All you have to do now is stay tune and wait for the big day to arrive.