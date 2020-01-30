Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday January 31

12:00am: Six Belts, Six Millionaires: The 2019 PFL Championship Relived (ESPNEWS)

2:00am: 2020 Ras Al Khaimah International Championship (FloGrappling)

4:30am: ONE: Fire & Fury Prelims (Facebook/YouTube)

6:30am: ONE: Fire & Fury (ONE App)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

6:00pm: Princeton vs. Harvard (ESPN+)

6:00pm: Cage Wars 45 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: Virginia Tech vs. Virginia (ACC Network)

7:00pm: Campbell vs. Gardner-Webb (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Duke vs. North Carolina (ACC Network)

7:00pm: Central Michigan vs. Ohio (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Wisconsin vs. Indiana (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Maryland vs. Ohio State (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Minnesota vs. Purdue (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Spartyka Fight League 42 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: South Dakota State vs. Oklahoma State (ESPN+)

8:00pm: M-1 USA 4 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Michigan State vs. Illinois (FloWrestling)

9:00pm: Iowa vs. Penn State (BigTen)

10:00pm: Alexei Collado vs. Ruben Villa/Jerry Perez vs. Zhora Hamazaryan (Showtime)

10:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 81 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: Iowa State vs. Fresno State (FloWrestling)

Saturday February 1

2:40am: Yod Muay Thai Onesongchai 8 (FREE Eliteboxing.tv)

9:00am: 2020 Edinboro Open (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Penn vs. Harvard (ESPN+)

1:00pm: Michigan vs. Rutgers (BigTen)

1:00pm: Danish Fight Night ($14.99 Fite.tv)

2:00pm: Bucknell vs. North Carolina (ACC Network)

3:00pm: David Oliver Joyce vs. Lee Haskins/Mauro Maximiliano Godoy vs. Sean McComb (ESPN+)

4:00pm: Navy vs. Drexel (FloWrestling)

4:00pm: North Dakota State vs. Northern Colorado (FloWrestling)

4:30pm: Inside Fury vs. Wilder II: Part 2 (Fox)

5:00pm: PBC Countdown (Fox)

6:00pm: Northern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville (ESPN+)

6:30pm: PBC on FOX Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

6:45pm: KASAI Pro 7 (FloGrappling)

7:00pm: NC State vs. Pitt (ACC Network)

8:00pm: Mike Dallas Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas/Fidel Maldonado Jr. vs. Michel Rivera (Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: Cage Fury Fighting Championship 81 (UFC Fight Pass)

Sunday February 2

1:00pm: Bloomsburg vs. Ohio (ESPN+)

1:00pm: Minnesota vs. Indiana (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Wisconsin vs. Purdue (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Iowa vs. Michigan State (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Ohio State vs. Nebraska (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Appalachian State vs. Chattanooga (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Northwestern vs. Illinois (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Maryland vs. Penn State (FloWrestling)

3:00pm: Missouri vs. Oklahoma State (ESPN+)

3:00pm: Air Force vs. Fresno State (FloWrestling)

4:00pm: Purdue vs. Wisconsin (BigTen)

5:00pm: Cal State Bakersfield vs. Fresno State (FloWrestling)

10:00pm: Unlocking Victory: UFC 247 (ESPN2)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man who was looking all kinds of forward to Jose Ramirez and Viktor Postol now will have to wait. THANKS A HELL OF A LOT, CORONAVIRUS!

1. ONE: Fire & Fury: Joshua Pacio’s last five finishes: Arm-Triangle Choke, Head Kick KO, Hammerlock, Rear-Naked Choke, Spinning Back Fist KO against Alex Silva who has eight of his nine wins by armbar or kneebar.

2. KASAI Pro 7: Featuring an eight-man tournament featuring some of the best grapplers in the world. Cyborg Abreu, Bruno Bastos, Vinny Magalhaes, and Hulk Barbosa amongst others for the KASAI World Heavyweight championship.

3. Iowa vs. Penn State: An absolute slobberknocker of a matchup, featuring two #1 vs. #2 bouts. These might be the two best schools in the country this year when it’s all said and done.

4. David Oliver Joyce vs. Lee Haskins/Mauro Maximiliano Godoy vs. Sean McComb: Solid Saturday afternoon UK fare from ESPN again, this weekend.

5. Alexei Collado vs. Ruben Villa/Jerry Perez vs. Zhora Hamazaryan: Showtime’s really been cranking out a metric shitload of cards lately. This makes four straight weeks.

6. Mike Dallas Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas/Fidel Maldonado Jr. vs. Michel Rivera: Dallas’s last four wins have come over boxers with a combined 19-75-7 record. Oof.

7. Legacy Fighting Alliance 81: Alright, LFA, you have a new home on Fight Pass, time to start throwing out some title fights, fellas. We wanna see the next big ones.

8. Cage Fury Fighting Championship 81: Three title fights head this loaded card from CFFC.

9. Unlocking Victory: UFC 247: Unlocking a way to defeat Jon Jones should be simple. Do everything Thiago Santos did and not snap a bone.

10. Inside Fury vs. Wilder II: Part 2: We’re in the homestretch now, folks!

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Women’s Atomweight Bout: Alma Juniku (24-5) vs. Anne Line Hogstad [ONE: Fire & Fury]

4. Flyweight Bout: Kohei Kodera vs. Petchdam Petchyindee Academy (95-16-7) [ONE: Fire & Fury]

3. Bantamweight Bout: Chris Shaw (34-5-1) vs. Rodlek Jaotalaytong (126-40-5) [ONE: Fire & Fury]

2. Flyweight Bout: Rodtang Jitmuangnon (261-41-10) vs. Yodlekpet Or. Pitisak (78-23-3) [Elite Muay Thai]

1. ISKA Super Welterweight Championship: Giorgio Petrosyan (c) (102-2-2) vs. Gaetan Dambo (26-14-1) [Petrosyanmania]

BOXING

5. Welterweight Bout: Luis Alberto Veron (18-1-2) vs. Taras Shelestyuk (17-0) [ShoBox]

4. Interim IBF Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Brenda Karen Carabajal (c) (16-4-1) vs. Sarah Mahfoud (9-0)

3. Vacant WBO European Junior Featherweight Championship: David Oliver Joyce (11-1) vs. Lee Haskins (36-4)

2. Vacant WBA Continental Americas Lightweight Championship: Fidel Maldonado Jr. (27-4-1) vs. Michel Rivera (17-0) [PBC on FS1]

1. Vacant WBC World Cruiserweight Championship: Ilunga Makabu (26-2) vs. Michal Cieslak (19-0)

MMA

5. Featherweight Bout: Jamall Emmers (16-4) vs. Rafael Barbosa (12-2) [Legacy Fighting Alliance 81]

4. Cage Fury Fighting Championship Middleweight Championship: Kyle Daukaus (c) (8-0) vs. Nolan Norwood (12-5) [Cage Fury Fighting Championship 81]

3. Lightweight Bout: Ahmed Mujtaba (7-2) vs. Eduard Folayang (22-8) [ONE: Fire & Fury]

2. Cage Fury Fighting Championship Featherweight Championship: Pat Sabatini (c) (11-2) vs. James Gonzalez (5-3) [Cage Fury Fighting Championship 81]

1. ONE Strawweight Championship: Joshua Pacio (c) (16-3) vs. Alex Silva (9-4) [ONE: Fire & Fury]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 133lb Bout: #2 Austin DeSanto (IOWA) vs. #3 Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) [Iowa vs. Penn State]

4. Black Belt Superfight: Dante Leon vs. Renato Canuto [KASAI Pro 7]

3. 174lb Bout: #1 Mark Hall (PSU) vs. #2 Michael Kemerer (IOWA) [Iowa vs. Penn State]

2. 165lb Bout: #1 Vincenzo Joseph (PSU) vs. #2 Alex Marinelli (IOWA) [Iowa vs. Penn State]

1. KASAI Pro World Heavyweight Championship [KASAI Pro 7]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man putting heavy money on San Francisco attempts to recoup his losses next week!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Alex Silva vs. Joshua Pacio

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Mark Hall vs. Michael Kemerer

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Giorgio Petrosyan over Gaetan Dambo

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Iowa vs. Penn State

Upset of the Week: Michal Cieslak over Ilunga Makabu

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Mike Dallas Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas