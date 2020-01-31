Benson and Lagesson Called Up

This weekend, the Oilers lineup will have some changes that will include a prospect making his NHL debut.

Yesterday the Oilers made the move to call up Tyler Benson and William Lagesson from the Bakersfield Condors. This morning marks the first NHL call up for the 2016 second-round draft pick and Edmonton native in the form of Benson, in 42 games this year down in California he’s put up 35 points which leads the team in scoring. Benson has been a name that’s made waves in the Edmonton hockey circles all the back to his days of playing bantam hockey for the South Side Athletic Club.

In 2012-13, Benson recorded a mind-boggling 146 points in just 33 regular-season games and he would add 37 more in 11 playoff games.

The call up marks the second call up for Lagesson that he’ll be joining the big club, earlier this season Lagesson would suit up in two games for the big club but would not record a point in his first tenure with the Oil. In 25 games this year for the Condors this year he’s put up three goals to go along with seven assists on the blueline.

Benson nor Laggeson will be in the lineup tonight due to travel issues according to Dave Tippett. Saturday should see both cracking the lineup down in Calgary of another Battle of Alberta affair.

Benson is someone whose arrival to the NHL has been awaited for quite a while, it will be interesting to see how he handles his first few shifts on the wing at the highest level of the game.

In other Oiler roster moves, Kris Russell and Jokiam Nygard have both been placed in the injured reserve. Russell has been placed in concussion protocol and Nygard is out with a broken hand that will require surgery. Nygard’s injury occurred on Wednesday night after blocking a shot in the first period vs Calgary.