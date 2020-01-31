Julian Edelman reacts to Tom Brady's cryptic Twitter post

Julian Edelman and Tom Brady are longtime bros, so they know each other as well as anyone.
That’s probably why Edelman was the first Patriots player to attempt to make some sense out of Tom Brady’s cryptic Twitter post, which went viral yesterday.
In case you didn’t see it, we’ve got you covered.
Edelman reacted to the post by posting a photo to his Instagram story, showing him yelling like Brady often does, holding a boom box.
That’s likely his way of saying “I hear you, Tom.” And, well, so do we. The tea leaves are pointing toward the Patriots organization looking to move on from Brady, and the 43-year old quarterback looking to test the free-agent market. Stay tuned.
Comments