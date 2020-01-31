Look: Shirtless Baker Mayfield roasted for dad bod in beach vacation photo with Giants players

Sterling Shepard, Saquon Barkley and a few other NFL players just left for a sick vacation in the Caribbean somewhere, and lucky for them, they’re ripped, so they look the part.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, however, is not, which made for quite a funny photo.

All the NFL’ers posed for a photo to show the social media world what they’re currently up to, and Mayfield just kind of hid in the corner, hiding his dad bod. As for the rest of the guys in the photo, well, yeah, they’re ripped.

Baker Mayfield's Fight with Rex Ryan Goes Nowhere, but at Least He's Looking Rippedhttps://t.co/atZGP8QypP pic.twitter.com/JHIFPKRBP0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 31, 2020

Too funny.