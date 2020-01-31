Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Trae Young

By January 31, 2020

By:

Jan 30, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Trae Young – Atlanta (vs Philadelphia)

39 points, 9-22 FG, 18-20 FT, 3 3PTs, 6 rebounds, 18 assists, 2 steals

A career high in assists from Young got the Hawks the W last night.

 

