NJ Governor Phil Murphy to deliver Betting on Sports America 2020 keynote address

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will share further insights on the fast-evolving gaming industry when he delivers the keynote address at Betting on Sports America 2020.

As a key figure in the fight to overturn PASPA and allow states to establish legal wagering markets, Murphy will be one of the star attractions on a speaker roster that features 200 big hitters and innovators from the global gaming industry.

His speech at Meadowlands Exposition Center on Wednesday April 29 represents a return to the world’s largest dedicated sports betting trade show for Governor Murphy, who also spoke at the inaugural edition in 2019.

On that occasion, he outlined how the Garden State had taken full advantage of the legal changes that he and his predecessor Chris Christie had successfully campaigned for, and grown rapidly to become the second largest regulated sports betting market in the U.S.

The Governor also used the speech to acclaim the benefits this had brought, including job creation, the growth of the high-tech economy, a sharp reduction in illegal gambling activity, and an influx of new customers for local casinos and racetracks.

Ahead of his 2020 keynote, Murphy said: “I’m delighted that SBC has once again selected New Jersey to host the Betting on Sports America conference, which is further evidence of how important we have become to the regulated sports betting market in the U.S.

“It is my pleasure to address representatives from the international sports betting industry, who are travelling to New Jersey to learn more about the framework needed to establish safe markets that can be a tremendous source of innovation, growth, and development.”

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO of Betting on Sports America organizer SBC, said: “Governor Murphy has been a champion for the sports betting industry throughout his political career and New Jersey has set the standard for regulated sports betting under his leadership. We look forward to giving him the opportunity to address the leaders of the industry on the first day of the conference.”

Sue Schneider, VP, Growth & Strategy, Americas for SBC, said: “It was a pleasure to have Governor Murphy speak in 2019 and it will be interesting to see what developments there have been in the past year. New Jersey has some dynamic projects in the works that the industry will undoubtedly want to hear about so we’re pleased to have him as a keynote speaker again.”

Betting on Sports America 2020 takes place at Meadowlands Exposition Center, New Jersey on April 28-30 and will bring together 2,500 senior executives from the international sports betting industry for a nine-track conference covering all the major issues shaping the future of the sector in the U.S.

Delegates can also see the latest innovations from 60 leading suppliers on the expo floor and enjoy exclusive evening networking events, including the Sports Betting Hall of Fame Class of 2020 induction ceremony.