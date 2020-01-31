Tyreek Hill plans to try out for 2020 Tokyo Olympics after Super Bowl

2020 really could be the year of the cheetah, even more than we once realized.

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill is set to play in the first Super Bowl of his career, against the 49ers on Sunday. A win in Super Bowl LIV would give him his first championship ring, and would be huge for his repertoire.

But that’s not the only lofty goal he has ahead of him this year.

Hill told reporters he plans to try out for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics if he remains in peak shape, for track-and-field events.

“Maybe get a few guys off the team and see if we can get a relay together and show these track guys, hey, football guys – we used to do this back in high school,” he said.

He does have blazing speed, so we wouldn’t rule it out. The Chiefs can’t be happy about this endeavor, though.