WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (1/31): New Champion Crowned, Stipulation Added For 6 Man Tag Main Event, And More

This edition of Friday Night SmackDown is named Super SmackDown and it took place in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This was the fallout from the Royal Rumble which featured matches such as Roman Reigns and The Uso’s taking on Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode as well as Sheamus taking on Shorty G.

The show opened with pyro. Roman Reigns’ music hit and he made his way to the ring. The Uso’s make their way out to the ring to join him. Roman talks about beating Corbin at the Rumble but didn’t win the Rumble match. He says tonight him and his cousins will continue to beat Corbin and his buddies.

Corbin, Ziggler and Roode come out and claim Roman cheated his way to victory in their Falls Count Anywhere match due to The Uso’s interfering. He also blames Roman for not winning the Rumble match. Corbin says they will pay for what they did. Jimmy and Jey mock Corbin but Corbin says while The Uso’s were home embarrassing their family, they poured dog food on Roman and embarrassing him. Roman adds a stipulation for their tag match tonight saying that whatever team loses eats dog food. Corbin accepts. The Uso’s ask to bring out a whole bunch of dog food to the stage and claim they will make Corbin, Ziggler and Roode eat them tonight.

The Miz and John Morrison win the Fatal 4 Way Tag Match to become #1 Contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Heavy Machinery are frustrated backstage after not winning the fatal 4 way match. Mandy and Sonya come over to them and Mandy thanks Otis for saving her in the Rumble match. Otis asks Mandy out on a date for next Friday. She says she has plans next Friday but she will go out with him on Valentine’s Day.

They show a recap of the strap match from the Royal Rumble between Daniel Bryan and The Fiend. They show Daniel talking backstage about showing the bruises to his daughter and his wife saying that it may have been too much. He says he hopes his daughter loves to do something as much as he loves wrestling.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

Braun Strowman defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to win the Intercontinental Championship

Sami complains backstage to Cesaro and Nakamura that this was an injustice. He berates the interviewer for interrupting him until the sound of a guitar strumming is heard. Elias is in the ring and says he is about to perform. Sami tells Elias to shut his mouth and claims his time right now is important. Elias apologizes and Sami goes on to talk until Elias continues playing. Elias says he thought Sami was done. Sami tries again but Elias continues playing. Sami sends Cesaro to deal with Elias in the ring. Elias says he wrote everyone a song and is about to play until Cesaro comes out. Elias beats down Cesaro in the ring. Elias lands a knee to Cesaro, sending him flying out of the ring.

Before their match, Sheamus comes out to the ring and gets attacked from behind by Shorty G on the stage.

Sheamus defeated Shorty G

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley walks to the ring. She brags about beating Lacey Evans at the Royal Rumble. The fans chant “What” at her. She says Lacey’s daughter has to look at her mom as a failure now. She claims that she has beaten everyone and calls Charlotte out because she feels Charlotte will challenge her at WrestleMania. Naomi’s music hits and she makes her way to the ring. She says she missed SmackDown and says Bayley has never beaten her. Naomi wants the title back. Bayley knocks her down with the microphone and attacks her. Bayley goes to hit Naomi with the title but Naomi ducks and lands a springboard kick to Bayley, knocking her out of the ring.

Roman Reigns and The Uso’s defeated Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

The Uso’s catch Corbin from escaping and place him in handcuffs. Roman spears him outside of the ring. They place Corbin on the post and pour dog food on him.

The show ends with Corbin covered in dog food and Roman continuing to humiliate him along with The Uso’s.