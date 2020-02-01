Look: Bill Belichick, girlfriend Linda Holliday spotted at 'Gronk Beach Party Miami'

All the stars have been out in Miami this week ahead of Super Bowl LIV, as South Beach is not only the perfect city to play host to a big game, but it’s also a great place to vacation.

As such, plenty of NFL players and coaches have been in South Beach, seen out and about, and at parties.

Even Patriots head coach Bill Belichick joined in on the festivities, as this particular year was a change of pace, with his team actually not playing in the big game. He and his beautiful girlfriend Linda Holliday hit up the “Gronk Beach Party Miami,” which featured plenty of drinking, and live music as well.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but Bill Belichick at Gronk’s beach party is at least 150k pic.twitter.com/CwNwkJbGO4 — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) February 1, 2020

Gronk and Belichick were texting this morning and Bill said he was coming to Gronk’s party. This may be the one time we see Belichick smile on the Saturday before a Super Bowl — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) February 1, 2020

Looks like the Patriots head coach and his former player are still on good terms.