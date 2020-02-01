Look: Bill Belichick, girlfriend Linda Holliday spotted at 'Gronk Beach Party Miami'

All the stars have been out in Miami this week ahead of Super Bowl LIV, as South Beach is not only the perfect city to play host to a big game, but it’s also a great place to vacation.
As such, plenty of NFL players and coaches have been in South Beach, seen out and about, and at parties.
Even Patriots head coach Bill Belichick joined in on the festivities, as this particular year was a change of pace, with his team actually not playing in the big game. He and his beautiful girlfriend Linda Holliday hit up the “Gronk Beach Party Miami,” which featured plenty of drinking, and live music as well.
Looks like the Patriots head coach and his former player are still on good terms.
