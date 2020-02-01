Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

By February 1, 2020

By: |

Jan 31, 2020; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant (9) attempts to block from behind in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee (vs Denver)

31 points, 11-27 FG, 8-12 FT, 1 3PT, 16 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

Giannis doing Giannis things.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home