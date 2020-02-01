Peyton Manning delivers heartfelt tribute speech about Kobe Bryant at NFL Honors (Video)

The NFL paid tribute to all the former players that passed away this year at the annual NFL Honors event, which has become a staple of Super Bowl week each year.

This particular one took place in Miami, with Super Bowl LIV set to kick off on Sunday. But on Saturday, it was all about the red carpet, with tons of former and current NFL players — some Hall of Famers — showing love for their league, and the guys they compete against in it.

But it wasn’t all about football, as Peyton Manning delivered a heartfelt tribute speech about Kobe Bryant’s tragic, sudden passing at one point.

Peyton Manning delivers a tribute to Kobe Bryant at #NFLHonors. pic.twitter.com/BBN44TpWzg — NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2020

Very touching.