Barry Melrose Rocks

The first 6 hours of a trade deadline live blog.

The first 6 hours of a trade deadline live blog.

Barry Melrose Rocks

The first 6 hours of a trade deadline live blog.

By February 1, 2020

By: |

[Feel free to copy this into your site on March 5th]

[8:00AM] Well, here we are, deadline day. It’s 8AM, and I thought we would get an early start. There are always a ton of moves, and I wanted to make sure we had plenty of time to touch on all of them!

[8:30AM] No moves yet, but there are a lot of rumblings about Chris Kreider. James Mirtle says the Leafs are one of the teams interested.

[9:00AM] Another big name that could be on the move today is Ilya Kovalchuk. What a wild saga he’s had, and he’s only gotten better since going to the Habs!

[9:47AM] No new news yet, teams seem to be pretty tight lipped. Could deals be getting finalized?

[10:15AM] TSN is speculating that this might be one of the slowest deadline days ever.

[10:34AM] WE HAVE A TRADE. The Avs have swapped Nikita Zadorov to the Ducks for a couple of draft picks. Interesting, I would have thought that the Avs would be buyers. Will this be a prelude to more moves from Colorado?

[11:00AM] 4 more hours until the deadline!

[12:00PM] 3 more hours until the deadline!

[12:35PM] NHL network is just showing a loop of Chris Kreider, Ilya Kovalchuk and Nikita Zadarov. I’m starting to think these are the three best players in the league.

[12:49PM] I’m going to go get lunch, hopefully that gets things moving.

[1:23PM] Nope.

[2:00PM[] 1 more hour to go, and I can’t believe I wasted my day on this dud of a deadline.

BONUS

[4:00pm] Holy CRAP were those last two hours crazy! 28 trades, but as far as I’ve heard, Chris Kreider didn’t go anywhere.

Barry Melrose Rocks

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Barry Melrose Rocks
Home