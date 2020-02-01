The Jupiler Pro League: who will win the title?

The Jupiler Pro League (Belgian First Division A) is nowadays one of the most promising championship in our actual football world. The league indeed, attract more and more foreign clubs across the continent, looking for talents of tomorrow. All the performances of players like Thibaut Courtois, Romelu Lukaku or Kevin De Bruyne who are now making a hit in their different team, come from their intensive training and their playing times in this league.

The regular Jupiler Pro League competition is soon coming to an end. Which club will win the title this year?

The 19/20 Jupiler Pro League’s favorite

For many football experts, the Fc Bruges can be considered to be the favorite team to win the 2020’s title according to the football odds. The club, who has already won 15 championships, has over the past few years put some particular attention on training, post training and the rise of high-profile world hopes. A decision that now looks to pay off. With players like the Senegalese Krépin Diatta or the Nigerians Emmanuel Dennis and David Okereke at its side, the club is well armed to raise the trophy.

In fact, Philippe Clement’s players are confidence and think they will be able to triumph again this year. And all the statistics prove them right. According to a recent study, the Fc Bruges is the club that has most often led in its Jupiler Pro League matches. Almost 50% of the time, the Blauw en Zwart are taking control of the match. After 21 days of the championship, Fc Bruges is alone in the lead. The “Brugeois” are dominating the competition with 10 points lead over their most serious competitors. However, after dividing the points by two, the black and blue must be aware not to lose too many points even if they are the biggest contender for the title.

Today it is a fact, for the title, the winner will depend on the results of the teams in play offs 1.

The outsiders of the Jupiler Pro League

The big surprise in this championship is La Gantoise. Last July, few analysts would have thought that La Gantoise would play such an important role this season; and today, the club has a chance to raise the trophy. They actually occupy a very beautiful 2nd position. The performances of the team should also be mentioned. With Fc Bruges and Antwerp, La Gantoise is one of the only teams still unbeaten at home at this stage of the competition: 9 wins, 2 draws.

The last and only title of the Buffalos was from the 2014/2015 season. The “Gantois” had then robbed the title from Fc Bruges during the play offs. Can they reissue the same exploit this year? We will see about it.

Behind the 2nd of the competition, we have “Le Standard de Liège”. The club won its last title in the 2008/2009 season, more than 10 years ago. Laszlo Boloni who is now the coach of Antwerp, was the one who succeed to lead Le Standard de Liège to the title.

Since last year the Rouches has a new coach, Michel Preud’homme. Under his commandment, the Liège team finished 3rd last season but the man is known to often have a successful second season as coach. The supporters are therefore dream of an 11th national title. But even with their good management, Le Standard de Liège is currently in 5th position in the competition. However, there is still hope; the Rouches are only 4 points behind La Gantoise (2nd) and Antwerp (3rd). At this stade of the competition, everything is still possible, especially after dividing the points by two.