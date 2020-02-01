Watch Von Miller turn heads with eccentric suit, cowboy hat at NFL Honors red carpet

Broncos linebacker Von Miller may not be playing in the Super Bowl this particular year — something he’s done twice during his NFL career — but that didn’t stop him from partaking in the festivities in Miami.

Miller had been spotted at a few of the parties, along with many other current and former NFL’ers, and he was also at the NFL Honors event on Saturday.

He showed up to the red carpet rocking a suit that few others could pull off, with a cowboy hat to match. The suit featured a number of different patterns and eccentric colors, with a chicken on the back.

Von Miller suit is something pic.twitter.com/R8hWusWb6Q — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) February 1, 2020

Sweet threads.