Bill Belichick flexes Super Bowl rings at fans that booed him on field (Video)

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn’t exactly a favorite among football fans, and that was on full display before Super Bowl LIV kicked off at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Belichick was announced on the field before it began, along with a number of other NFL legends, so his name was called, and he was shown on the videoboard.

Fans responded by booing the hell out of him, but Belichick clearly was not fazed whatsoever. He’s probably used to it. Instead, he responded by calmly flexing all six of his Super Bowl rings.

Belichick got booed by fans, then flexed his rings in response 💪 Too funnypic.twitter.com/kSXt5xbdiD — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) February 2, 2020

Strong flex, coach, but he certainly earned the right to do so.