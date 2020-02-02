Giannis Antetokounmpo has funny reaction to Shakira, Jennifer Lopez halftime show (Video)

The Super Bowl LIV halftime show had a lot of us on the edge of our seats, and apparently, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was no different.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez strutted their stuff on the dance floor, moving just as well as the dancers. J Lo worked a stripper pole — multiple times — while Shakira delivered one of the most electric, creative dance routines we’ve ever seen. She left it all out there, and was moving to the beat.

This was the moment that Shakira took that halftime show ! Outsang and out danced pic.twitter.com/ioDsUNmsma — Edgar (@EdgarLopez36) February 3, 2020

Antetokounmpo was certainly feeling it, as he sent this hilarious tweet as a reaction.

Halftime show almost got me in trouble😂 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 3, 2020

You’re not alone, big guy.