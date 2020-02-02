Giannis Antetokounmpo has funny reaction to Shakira, Jennifer Lopez halftime show (Video)

The Super Bowl LIV halftime show had a lot of us on the edge of our seats, and apparently, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was no different.
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez strutted their stuff on the dance floor, moving just as well as the dancers. J Lo worked a stripper pole — multiple times — while Shakira delivered one of the most electric, creative dance routines we’ve ever seen. She left it all out there, and was moving to the beat.
Antetokounmpo was certainly feeling it, as he sent this hilarious tweet as a reaction.
You’re not alone, big guy.
Comments