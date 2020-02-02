Look: Fans walk across highway because traffic at Super Bowl LIV, Hard Rock Stadium is so bad

Super Bowls always turn cities into giant party zones, but Super Bowl LIV in Miami has taken things to a completely different level than what we’ve seen over the past few years.

First off, it’s ridiculously expensive to attend, unlike when the big game was played in Minneapolis and Atlanta. It’s tough for blue-collar fans to make it there for the entire weekend, given how much food, accommodations, travel and, especially — tickets to the big game at Hard Rock Stadium cost.

And then there’s the traffic. It’s been insane since Thursday night, and especially on Saturday and Sunday. Here’s a shot of what it looked like mid-week.

Sunday was worse, with fans hopping out of cars on the highway rather than sitting. Here are they are just walking along the highway, en route to Hard Rock Stadium.

Crazy.